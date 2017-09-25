Country music star Luke Bryan joins Katy Perry on 'American Idol' as second judge

The revived version of the singing reality show will stick to three judges panel format.

Country singer Luke Bryan has been roped in as the second judge on the American Idol revival.

The makers have confirmed that the 41-year-old musician will join Katy Perry on the judging table, reported Variety.

While the third spot is yet to be locked down, a source from the reality singing TV series' production unit said that Idol will stick with a panel of three and not four judges.

Other artists who are being considered for the panel included Charlie Puth and Keith Urban.

The show is slated to premiere in early March, launching its debut episode shortly after the Oscars, which will be held on March 4.