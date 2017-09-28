CONFIRMED! Dhinchak Pooja, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and 2 others to enter 'Bigg Boss 11' house this Saturday!

Here are the first 5 contestants to enter Salman Khan's show and get locked up in the glass walled house.

Bigg Boss 11 is just around the corner. The 11th season of controversial as well as popular reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan will air on Indian Television on October 1, at 9 pm on the channel Colors. Before the premiere of the show, there are 5 contestants who will leave on Saturday to get locked up inside the glass walled house.

If recent reports are to be believed, then YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress Shilpa Shinde, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Hina Khan, TV producer Vikas Gupta and Splitsvilla X winner Priyank Sharma are the first 5 contestants to who will enter the BB 11 house and get locked up, most probably from Saturday evening itself.

A BollywoodLife report suggests that these contestants will begin shooting from Saturday evening itself. The report further adds that this time, chances are that Hina Khan may last for a long time on the show. The channel has one of the popular Television bahus as a contestant every year, and this time they really wanted to rope in Hina.

The makers have already revealed that this year's theme will be neighbours and a number of new twists and turns await the contestants on BB 11. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.