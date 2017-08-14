Check Pics: TV actress Shama Sikander turns up the heat in a pink bikini on her Switzerland vacation

This isn't the first time that the actress has shared a sexy picture of hers...

Popular TV actress Shama Sikender is raising the temperatures in her latest bikini picture. Shama has never had any inhibitions about showing off her well toned body.

Recently, she shared a picture of herself from her Switzerland vacation in which she can be seen flaunting her body in a pink bikini. Looks like the actress is having a great time in Switzerland.

Shama shot to fame with her role in Television show Yeh Meri Life Hai, by playing a girl-next-door. With her latest Instagram pictures, she has certainly shed that image behind and turned up the heat. She captioned the picture writing, "My goal is to create life I don't need a vacation from. #sunkissed #bikini #travel #journey"

This isn't the first time that the actress is flaunting her body on the social media platform.

Check out her pictures right here:

My goal is to create life I don't need a vacation from. #sunkissed #bikini #travel #journey A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Life is cool by the pool #lifestyle #poolside #vacation #throwback A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

#tbt #takemeback to these mineral baths in Budapest. #throwback #budapest #cityofbaths A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT