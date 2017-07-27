Check Pics: This former Bigg Boss contestant is breaking the internet with her bikini pictures!

This ex contestant from the Salman Khan show is flauting her beach body on Instagram one pic after another...

Looks like former Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram is in full on holiday mode. Elli has been posting a number of pictures of herself, clad in a bikini, flaunting her beach body on her Instagram account from her vacation.

The pictures have now gone viral on social media platforms. Elli is currently holidaying in Greece and is certainly making the most of it. She's totally giving us summery beach vibes. She even posted a slo-mo video of herself playing in the sea.

Check them out here:

Elli is not the only former Bigg Boss contestant to flaunt her bikini bod on social media. Recently, Bigg Boss 10 contestant VJ Bani J's bikini picture from her Thailand vacay had gone viral. Another BB10 contestant, Mona Lisa's pics by the poolside in Malaysia also kicked up a storom on social media.