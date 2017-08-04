Check out the new character posters from 'American Horror Story Cult'

The new posters of Ryan Murphy's homage to Dante Alighieri's Inferno reveal character names
American Horror Story fans, rejoice! The new character posters are here for the new season.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the official American Horror Story: Cult website allowed visitors to unlock character portraits of much of the show?s supporting cast through a game.
While the images don't quite reveal who everyone is playing, the actors? character names are given: Harrison Wilton (Billy Eichner), Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Alison Pill), Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd), Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson), and Detective Samuels (Colton Haynes).
All the characters find themselves stalked or haunted in the images by some sort of scary clown cult member.
Haynes is playing a cop and Jackson looks to be a psychiatrist. Also, Pill's character is seen in some kind of butchery.
The upcoming season stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.