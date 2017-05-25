Cha-ching! Katy Perry is proud of 'massive' American Idol deal

Perry is announced as the first judge for the new season of the reality show.

Katy Perry is all set to join the long list of celebrities who are associated with the music reality show American Idol. Singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood got their start at the singing competition, whereas stars like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj were the judges on the show.

The new season of American Idol will return on ABC instead of on Fox. Much animosity has accumulated between the two broadcasters, but the real smile has found a home in Katy Perry.

Perry has reportedly cut a deal worth a whopping $25 million with the channel.

In an interview with a US radio show, Perry revealed that she is proud of it. "I'm really proud that as a woman, I got paid. I got paid more than any guy that's ever been on the show."

Perry is excited about what she calls, 'diamonds in the rough.' She wants to mentor the young talent, give them a platform on her tours.

In a statement to ABC, Perry had said, "I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories."

Katy Perry is currently busy promoting her upcoming album, Witness, set to release on June 9.