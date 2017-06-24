Celebrities begin shooting for Kamal Haasan's Tamil Bigg Boss!

The actor will be seen playing the host in the Tamil version of the reality show...

The popularity of reality TV show Bigg Boss is not hidden from anyone. After the success of the Hindi version of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan is all set to bring the house down as the host for the Tamil version of the show.

Now, if recent reports are anything to go by, then about 14 celebrities have already begun shooting for the show. They will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for a duration of about 100 days.

A report on the Times of India quoted a source as saying, "We had an one-day trial session with reporters and other media people. Now, the house is ready for the actual shoot. Yesterday, the celebrities who will be taking part in the show, have occupied the space. The participants were thoroughly checked and let inside."

While the official list of the celeb participants is not out yet, the show will be aired on Star Vijay from June 25 onwards. Watch this space for more updates.