Can't Keep Calm! After Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan to host another reality show on telly

We can never get enough of Salman Khan! Whether it is his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif or the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, Bhaijaan spells magic like no one else.

So, here comes a good news for 'Salman'iacs, the actor is all set to bring 10 Ka Dum back. Yes the reality show which was popular among telly audience in 2008-2009 is making a comeback with Salman Khan. Danish Khan, the channel's Executive Vice President and Business Head told news agency, "10 Ka Dum is coming very soon."

The next obvious question is will the original host of the show will be back as well. He said, "I will answer you in a way by saying you tell me who else can it come out with? So, if you're asking me who is doing Dus Ka Dum... (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do Dus Ka Dum," Khan said. Even after almost a decade, the channel is passionate about Dus Ka Dum. Danish Khan said, "This time, with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen -- a mobile -- in play for the television."

"We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers," Danish Khan said.

He said the "official" announcement about the host will come within a month's time.

(With Agency inputs)