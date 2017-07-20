Calm down fans! Nia Sharma has not been approached for 'Bigg Boss 11'

Ever since the speculations about who will be the celebrity contestants on season 11 of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, started doing the rounds, Nia Sharma's name has emerged in almost all the tentative lists that came out on various portals. The popular Television actress is known for her role on the show Jamai Raja and for her sizzling pictures on her social media accounts.

Rubbishing the reports that she would be seen as a contestant in the Salman Khan hosted show, Nia Sharma told PTI, "I don’t know how my name started appearing everywhere but I don’t entertain such news.” It's evident that the actress is not interested in giving air to baseless rumours.

Some of the other names that have been doing the rounds for being the participants on Bigg Boss 11 include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Achint Kaur, Sana Saeed and Dhinchak Pooja. Though, there hasn't been any confirmation from them or from the channel, previous seasons of the controversial reality show have proved that mostly, the names that are speculated upon eventually make it to the show. So does that mean that fans may still have hopes to see Nia Sharma in the glass walled house?

(With PTI inputs)