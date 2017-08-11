British royal drama 'The Crown' sets release date for season 2, check out the first look!

The Netflix series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II is set to return in December for season two

Netflix released the trailer and first look for season two of British royal drama The Crown on Thursday.

Created by Peter Morgan, the name behind Helen Mirren's The Queen and Michael Sheen's Frost/Nixon, The Crown won critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase when the series first aired in 2016.

(Courtesy - Netflix)

Portraying the role of Queen Elizabeth II, Claire Foy won her first Golden Globe award for the show and now the series is nominated for multiple Emmys this year.

Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

(Courtesy - Netflix)

The trailer shows how the queen deals with political and global events while still struggling to be in the good books of her husband, Prince Phillip (Matt Smith) and sister Princess Margarate (Vanessa Kirby) who in the second season, is seen falling for Tony Armstrong Jones, better known as Lord Snowdon.

(Courtesy - Netflix)

Armstrong Jones was a society photographer and is played by Matthew Goode (of Downton Abbey fame) who joins the cast in the second season with Michael C Hall (of Dexter fame) who plays late US President John F Kennedy.

Watch the trailer

"The idea is to do this over six decades, in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show over eight to 10 years," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on a panel last November.

(Courtesy - Netflix)

The second season will be available for streaming on December 8.