BREAKING: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya emerge winners of 'Nach Baliye 8'?

It's the much awaited night on TV as the winners of popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 are to be announced tonight. But even before the telecast of the episode, looks like the winners are already known.

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, then it's none other than Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya who have emerged victorious in the competition. The duo have been one of the most adorable couples on the show this season and they're already immensely popular among the masses.

Several fan clubs of the actors have posted congratulatory messages along with a picture of Vivek and Divyanka, holding the winning trophy. A report on BollywoodLife suggests that Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande became the first runners up, followed by Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who finished as the second runners up.

While we haven't been able to verify whether the news of Divyanka and Vivek being winners of Nach Baliye 8 is indeed true, going by the massive uproar on social media, chances of them walking away with the trophy are pretty high.

