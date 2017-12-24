Bigg Boss 11 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’: Vikas Gupta becomes the first semi-finalist of the season

After Hiten Tejwani's eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 last week, there was a clear change in the situation of the house. While Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta resolved their issues, Hina Khan became best friends with her arch-enemy Shilpa. But it was Akash Dadlani who hogged all the limelight in the past week after he got onto Vikas’s nerves in the kaal Kothri. After Akash provoked Vikas, he was thrashed by Vikas and everyone was waiting to witness how host Salman Khan will react to Vikas’ resort to physical violence.

In this week, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani are nominated this week. Besides Hina Khan all the other contestants are nominated. As Salman greets the housemates, he announces that the first semi-finalist of the season will be decided through LIVE voting. Moreover, he greets Merry Christmas to everyone and as a part of Christmas celebrations, housemates will be getting presents from their secret santa. While Hina Khan received a 'just friends' teddy bear, Shilpa Shinde gets a dumbbell while Vikas Gupta gets a Sholay DVD.

.@ipriyanksharmaa and Luv Tyagi are safe this week. But who gets evicted? Watch only on #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/KxgyHZ2wm1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Salman tells Vikas Gupta that his life in Bigg Boss house has completely changed after Hiten's eviction and also questions everybody about voting out HIten Tejwani. Salman announces Shilpa Shinde as safe from eviction along with Akash Dadlani. Vikas Gupta is also announced safe from eviction. In the meantime, Salman tells Hina Khan to bring a 'briefcase' from the store room and indirectly targets her for her insensitive comments on Vikas Gupta's dressing style.

.@BeingSalmanKhan questions @lostboy54 about the sudden change in his game! Catch all the action tonight at 9 PM. #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/pTgSd5uYzx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2017

As housemates discuss who will be evicted this week. Puneesh Sharma believes that he's going to eliminated this week. However, most of the housemates think that Arshi Khan. Priyank and Luv are safe this week. During the discussions, Shilpa explains why she stepped down from the captaincy and how she is not in Bigg Boss 11 for Puneesh and Akash.

The housemates are super excited to meet @BeingSalmanKhan as they congratulate him on his movie release! Witness all the celebrations on #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/yAzFDcSqiK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2017

Soon Salman announced that Arshi Khan is evicted from the house. While Vikas was in tears after Arshi’s eviction, Arshi was all praises for Shilpa Shinde and wishes she wins the show. As Arshi comes out of the house, she tells Salman that Vikas cannot trust Priyank and he will get into more trouble after her eviction. Bigg Boss giving a special power to Arshi Khan. She has to name two housemates except Hina Khan, who can get the chance to become semi-finalists. Arshi Khan names Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma in the task.

.@BeingSalmanKhan stuns the housemates as @eyehinakhan receives some mysterious files & a briefcase! Catch all the hungama on #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/EJP0rSMNld — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2017

.@BeingSalmanKhan announces the names of the nominated housemates using their own 'code names'. What will happen next? Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/PWBu5wo2rn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2017

While Priyank Sharma gets 67% vote, Vikas leads the race as India choses to save Vikas from nominations. Both Priyank and Vikas have to explain why they deserve to be the semi-finalist. Eventually, Vikas received 71 per cent votes leaving behind Priyank Sharma. Salman concludes the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode by congratulating Vikas on becoming the first semi-finalist.

