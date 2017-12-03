Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Puneesh breaks down post Bandagi's eviction

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode is opened by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Salman's secret chalet. Salman shows the the Bigg Boss house from the glass windows through which they can see the housemates but the housemates can't see them.

Salman then makes a call inside the Bigg Boss house and tells Shilpa that a special guest is going inside the house and that she should take care of her and ask the boys to impress her. This is followed by Katrina's entry in the Bigg Boss house. She greets the housemates and they all head to the garden area where the boys proceed to impress her.

In first round, where the guys have to make rotis, Akash gets disqualified for by Ka immediately while Puneesh gets ranked at the top, followed by Vikas, Hiten and Priyank. Katrina compliments Hina Khan on her perfect abs.

This gives Shilpa the idea of getting the boys to do some belly dancing and show off their abs. Hiten and Priyank become the finalists and the round is finally won by Priyank. In the third round they all have to paint a portrait of Katrina. Salman too joined the contestants through the ME TV at this point. Shilpa asks Salman to impress Kat and he says that he's already impressed her a lot many times and he doesn't need to do that any more.

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne secret room se dikhaya Katrina Kaif ko Bigg Boss ka ghar! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch her have fun with the housemates! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/9AM90ucw28 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 3, 2017

Meanwhile Vikas wins the painting round. When Kat asks Salman to impress her, he recites Shah Rukh Khan's popular dialogue from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, replacing "Jaan" with "Khan". Katrina then exits the house.

Salman thens shows us the conversation between Puneesh and Bandagi that took place a few hours back. Puneesh tells her that nobody will be able to control him if she gets evicted. Salman then makes an entry in the house through ME TV and asks Luv and Puneesh to meet him in the Sultani Akhaada.

In the verbal diarrhoea round, both Puneesh and Luv get one point each. In the second round, they have to wrestle in the akhaada in which Luv emerges as the winner and he gets the medal from Salman. Salman then plays a game with the contestants in the garden area. One by one Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Arshi stand by the pool one by one and Salman asks a question to the remaining housemates. Every time the answer to the question is yes, the contestant standing by the pool has to go one step deeper in the pool water.

Post that, Salman asks all the housemate who they think will be eliminated among Puneesh, Bndagi and Luv. Akash takes Puneesh's name, Arshi takes Bandagi's name, while Hina and majority feel that Luv will leave the house. Salman then announces that Luv is safe and asks Bandagi and Puneesh to the secret room. He gives them an option of either leaving the house together or let the one having the least number of votes to leave the house.

In the secret room, Salman shows them montage of some of their moments from their journey inside the Bigg Boss house and then announce that Bandagi will have to leave the house. An emotional Puneesh breaks down along with Bandagi. He kisses Bandagi while saying his goodbyes and enters the main house. Arshi, Vikas and others hug him as he stars crying once again. Akash apologises to him and they both decide to beat everyone else at their game. Hina, Vikas, Arshi and others are on their hit list.

Meanwhile, Arshi tells Akash that now Puneesh will be with him at all times and Akash tells her that it's now become a challenge for him to make friends with Shilpa again. When Akash apologises to Shilpa she doesn't accept his apology. In the bedroom, Vikas, Arshi, Luv and Hina have a conversation in which they say that Akash now wants to be friends with everyone as the nomination process will take place the next day.