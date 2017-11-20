Bigg Boss 11, Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepika Padukone promotes ‘Padmavati’; Benafsha Soonawala gets evicted

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 11 house are eventful as always. This Sunday too, the episode saw Salman Khan welcome Deepika Padukone to the house. The actress, who was at the show to promote Padmavati, looked stunning in a red outfit from the house of Anamika Khanna. Despite of her film being delayed, Deepika made sure to promote her film in full swing at the Bigg Boss house.

The highlight of the show was certainly when Deepika performed on Ghoomar, a song from Padmavati, on the stage and even forced Salman to try the dance. Another scene stealer was the ‘Kill Marry Hook-up’ Game which both the stars played. On being asked, DP laughed and said she would date Ranveer, marry Bhansali and kill Shahid Kapoor since ‘he’s already married’. When Salman was asked who would he kill, date and marry among Deepika, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman wittingly said he’d date them all and kill them all but won’t marry anyone.

Salman was also seen talking about Padmavati with Deepika and mentioned how it is her third film with both Ranveer and Bhansali, to which the actress replied by saying that there are no scenes between her and Ranveer, who will be seen essaying the character of Alauddin Khilji.

Deepika also went inside the house and performed the Ghoomar dance with the housemates. In the house, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde were seen battling it out on the “Sultani Akhada” and Shilpa emerged the winner of the task. Deepika also gives a task to Akash to sing after blowing helium balloons and also teasingly asks Hiten to express love for Arshi. Soon after, Sapna dances on a Haryanvi number Tu Hai Badi Bindaas and Deepika after loving her performance, gives her a special right to punish someone. Sapna takes this opportunity to punish Akash since he misbehaved with Shilpa.

#ShilpaShinde & #Padmavati Deepika Padukone together in #WeekendKaVaar All housemates groove to the beats of 'Ghoomar' Song & Our Sherni Shilpa Shinde will be The Padmavati of the House #BB11 R u guys Excited.....?? RT VC: #BiggBoss@ShilpaShindeFC_ pic.twitter.com/JveM7i4QxS — Shilpa Shinde &trade(@shilpa_shindey) November 19, 2017

Later, Salman announced that out of the three nominated contestants - Hina, Sapna and Benafsha, Benafsha has received the least number of votes this week and is evicted from the show. As Benafsha moves out, Priyank Sharma gets teary-eyed as he bids her farewell.