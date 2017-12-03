Trending#

Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Did Priyank Sharma really show his middle finger to Hina Khan?

Hina Khan's only two friends inside the Bigg Boss 11 house as of now are Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. The tree have been by the side of each other and supported each other in times of need. In fact, both Priyank and Luv have backed Hina in times of need. 

 
  
 
But in the recent episode, both Luv and Priyank were seen discussing about Hina and they pointed out that she's become inscure inside the house. Priyank even went on to say that Hina will never admit it but she's becoming increasingly insecure about herself in the show, especially with Salman Khan taking the side of Shilpa Shinde quite a number of times. 

 
Now, in an unseen video, uploaded on Voot, Priyank Sharma can be seen showing his middle finger to Hina Khan. Now, before you jump on to any conclusions thinking that they had a fight, let us tell you that wasn't the case. 

 
  
 
What actually happened was that Hina, Priyank, Luv, Vikas, Akash and Arshi were all inside the bed room, having a samll talk. Priyank asks Hina to give him some muesli. To this, hina gestures to him, hinting that she'll give it to him later. This is when Priyank happens to show his middle finger to Hina. 

 
Let us tell you that Priyank didn't actually mean to show the middle finger to her. He clarifies that he actually meant to give her a thumbs up and by mistake, ended up showing the middle finger. 

 
  
 
While Priyank was left a little embarrassed, Vikas Gupta tried his best to instigate Hina against him in a joking way. Soon, Arshi and others also join in and they all end up hitting Priyank with pillows and cushions. 

 
 


    
   
