Bigg Boss 11 update: Here's what Luv Tyagi has to say on being evicted!

After weeks of shocking the nation and saving himself against strong contenders and renowned celebrities, Luv Tyagi finally exits the Bigg Boss 11 house. The twist in the eviction pattern, unfortunately broke Luv’s lucky streak of surviving elimination! In a neck to neck count, Luv lost to his sworn rival Vikas Gupta with a margin of merely 30 votes.

Luv Tyagi started his Bigg Boss 11 journey as a Padosi and perfected the task of troubling the gharwale. While his fellow-mates Lucinda, Sabyasachi and Mehjabin were evicted much earlier, Luv managed to play his cards well and made it till the semi-finals.

Upon entry in the Bigg Boss 11 House, Luv struggled to form any bonds with the gharwale eventually leading to troublesome situations for him. After weeks of persisting, Luv finally broke the ice and managed to form strong alliances with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma.

The trio often strategized together and stood as support in time of need. With time, he revealed the different shades of his persona – be it humour or even his aggression during tasks. With each passing day, the graph of his popularity soared higher with the viewers; but it was it was innocence that worked in his favour, earning a spot in the hearts of all the gharwale.

On being evicted, Luv Tyagi said, “The theme of Bigg Boss 11 is Padosi aa rahe hai bajaane baraah and that’s exactly what I’ve managed to do in these past three months. It took me a while to understand the nuances of this game, and with time, I managed to do well – which is what helped me get this far. This has been the most memorable experience of my life and getting evicted in the semi-finale is a big deal in itself.”

Luv Tyagi hails from New Delhi and is an aspiring model/actor. He now hopes to continue in the entertainment industry, be it TV, movies or commercials.