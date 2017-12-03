Bigg Boss 11: The real reason why Bandagi Kalra gets evicted this week REVEALED!

Bandagi Kalra, who entered the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 11, as a commoner has been shown the door in this week's eliminations. Bandagi was nominated for evictions along with her love-interest in the Bigg Boss house, Puneesh Sharma, and Luv Tyagi. While many expected that Luv will be voted out from the show this week, it came as a shock to some and a pleasant surprise to others when Bandagi got evicted from Bigg Boss 11.

It was a tough call for evictions this week as none of the nominated contestants were from the celeb clan. All three of them, Puneesh, Bandagi and Luv are commoners and the voting trends would also have been pretty much the same for all three of them. However, there are a few things that might have worked against Bandagi this week.

If we talk about the individual performances, Luv Tyagi's game has been improved immensely. Though, the gharwale call him "bail buddhi" but he has taken his individual stand, as and when he felt necessary. That he's loyal to Hina Khan, has been established beyond doubts till now as he has proved it several times in the show. He has been performing well in the tasks as well, after a few glitches initially. So overall, his journey has shown marked improvements and once again, just when most of the people expected him to leave the house, his luck seems to have favoured him and he got saved.

Talking about Puneesh, he is one of the least favourite contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now. His habit of using cuss words and abusing others frequently has already irked not just the housemates, but also the viewers. Puneesh is pretty short tempered and becomes too aggressive at the slightest provocation.

.@BeingSalmanKhan hue Puneesh Sharma ke behaviour se naraaz. Watch what happens next only on #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/7aAWFzQrC7 — The Khabri BB~FC (@BiggBossNewz) December 2, 2017

The only saving grace for him was his romance with Bandagi, which showed a different side of him. But most of the times, he was seen blinded by what Bandagi told him to do. Despite, all these things, he has been visible on the show, be it for the wrong reasons itself. His friendship with Akash also got spoilt because of Bandagi.

Out of the three nominated contestants, Bandagi Kalra has been the least interesting of them all. She isn't entertaining at all. Except for her romance with Puneesh and getting up, close and cozy with him, there's nothing much that she could bring to the table on the show. In fact, in the first 2-3 weeks, she was barely visible inside the Bigg Boss house. That's when she and Puneesh decided to play up the romance angle in order to gather some visibility, or as the contestants would put it, "footage".

The 'romance with Puneesh' angle did work for Bandagi, as she managed to avoid being nominated and the fear of nominations also didn't bother her much. She managed to survive in the house for nine weeks, despite being one of the least entertaining and least popular contestants this season. More deserving ones like Sapna Choudhary and others got evicted before her.

Though, her intimacy with Puneesh did grab attention for sometime, but after a point of time, it became very dirty as they crossed all limits, forgetting the fact that they're on national television. The duo has been caught locking lips on camera and getting all cosy under the sheet, on the sofa and in the bathroom as well several times. Her biased actions towards Puneesh, even when he's at fault may also have gone against her.

Bandagi is the main cause of rift between Puneesh and his friend Akash. Her repeated attempts to create unnecessary drama and gain sympathy inside the house by criticising her real life boyfriend Dennis Nagpal also backfired when Dennis revealed the truth and broke up with her in an Instagram post. This also put her in a negative light and further increased her chances of getting evicted.

The audience also got fed up of her and Puneesh's growing intimacy on the show which is supposed to be for family audience. All these factors worked against Bandagi and she ended up getting the least number of votes which led to her being thrown out of the Bigg Boss house this week.