Bigg Boss 11: Sunny Leone reveals Vikas Gupta is going to be a part of Salman Khan's show

Just a few days to go before Bigg Boss 11 kickstarts on telly. Salman Khan's controverisial show is also one of the most watched reality shows on the small screen and every one is hoping audience's love will continue for the 11th season too.

Sunny Leone was part of Bigg Boss season 5 and bagged her first part in Bollywood movie during her stay in the house itself is hoping for a lot of drama and a good journey for her good friend Vikas Gupta. Yes, when Sunny Leone was asked about her experience in Bigg Boss’ house for months long and what she expected from the show this season, Jism actress said, “My expectations are same as everybody’s expectations. A lot of drama, a lot of being able to watch these contestants on the show.” She also said, “It’s very difficult to be in the house. So I wish them all good luck!”

It was at that time when Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber jumped in the conversation and said, “We want to wish Vikas Gupta good luck” and his wife confirmed “Yes, Vikas”. When she was asked if there’s any particular contestant that she would like to see in the house Sunny said, “Ha, mera dost abhi ja rahe hai, Vikas Gupta ja rahe hai. So I wanna wish him good luck! And hopefully when he comes out of the house, he’ll still be sane and he won’t go crazy.”

Sunny and Daniel hope their good friend wins the show but let's hope Bigg Boss 11 makers don't get upset with the top secret coming out in the open.