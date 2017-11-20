Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan voices his support for Deepika Padukone's 'Padmavati' once again

The actor had earlier spoken in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film as well...

Salman Khan came back on Bigg Boss 11 for this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The special guest in Sunday's episode was Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone, who went inside the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming film which is otherwise mired into a lot of controversies.

While some Fringe groups have offered rewards of crores of rupees to whoever beheads Deepika and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been staging massive protests against the release of the film because of an alleged dream sequence between Ranveer Singh and Deepika. However, SLB has already cleared the air regarding the same on several occasions.

Some more religious groups have objected to the release of the film over alleged distortion of facts and history. Reacting to the same, when Salman was interacting with Deepika on Bigg Boss 11, he said, "Ye bohot failaya ja raha hai ke kuch scenes wagerah hain aapke (with Ranveer) is film me, so yeh bohot achha kiya jo aapne yeh clear kar diya ke aapke aur Ranveer ke is film mein koi scenes hain hi nahi."

Salman further added, "Deepika Padukone Shahid (Kapoor) ke opposite hain film ke andar. Ranveer aur inke koi scenes hain hi nahi." He repeated that Deepika and Ranveer don't have any scenes together in Padmavati together several times for different cameras as well.

Earlier too Salman had voiced his support for Bhansali while talking to Network 18. He had stated, "No decision should be made without seeing the film Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes lovely films and there is nothing wrong with his movies."