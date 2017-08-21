Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan reveals what he wants from his neighbours in this behind-the-scenes video

The first promo of popular Television reality show Bigg Boss 11 has been released recently. With that, it also became evident that the theme for this season will be padosi or neighbour. Now the makers of the show have released a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the promo shoot, in which Salman Khan can be seen talking about his neighbours.

In the video, Salman can be heard saying, "Maine apne padosi se pyaar manga hai, sirf pyar" Later on, he also goes on to narrate a tale about one of his padosis.

Much like the previous season, this time too there will be a mix of celebrities and commoners on the show. Going by the theme of Bigg Boss 11, looks like the participants will be made to stay as neighbours and then they'll have to perform tasks of course.

Watch the BTS video right here: