Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan finds Shilpa Shinde entertaining; Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra get mushy

Bigg Boss has been getting interesting with each passing day with every housemate adding their bit to the drama. This week, the highlight of the show was indeed Shilpa Shinde’s attempt to make Vikas Gupta’s life a living hell, forcing him to try and escape the house. The fans and social media stood divided on taking sides but celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi slammed Shilpa for her inhumane behaviour towards Vikas. So, as a matter of fact, the audience was looking forward to Salman Khan Weekend Ka Vaar to see whose side does the host take.

As Saturday’s episode began, Puneesh Sharma was declared as the captain of the house. Soon after, we saw Salman applauding Vikas’s patience and requested Shilpa to not make personal attempts. Vikas, who had been continuously complaining about Shilpa’s atrocities, was rebuked by Salman for running away from the game and said that they both are certainly entertaining audience the most. Vikas was branded as the villain and was called in the katghara to defend himself. After listening to Vikas' accusation, Salman took Shilpa’s side and said, “Aapki kahani me dono ki galti hai. Aapne decision liya and uske karan, she didn’t get work for two years. Kadwahat to hogi hi, it is natural.”

.@beingsalmankhan gives his verdict on Vikas vs Shilpa! Tune in at 9pm to find out what it is. #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/eShydyMkB9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 4, 2017

Moreover, Salman further asked the other housemates to stay out of Shilpa and Vikas’s fight and said, "They are using personal stuff to make this show about Vikas and Shilpa. Everyone should stay out of it. Vikas, you are in a commanding position outside the house so you are not used to being answered to. Here, you are all equals so you are getting answers inside the house and you are unable to handle it all."

On a lighter note, Salman asked Shilpa and Vikas to marry each other and said mockingly that is their marriage is successful, he would consider marrying himself. The Weekend Ka Vaar concluded with Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra getting mushy as he confessed his love for her and asked for a kiss.

Well, while no contestant was declared safe Saturday, let's see who will be evicted from the house today. Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss house.