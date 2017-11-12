Bigg Boss 11 | Rj Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have fun while letting housemates' secrets out!

It's a star-studded Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. After Saturday night's episode saw Kapil Sharma promote his film, Firangi, now get set to watch Rj Vidya Balan.

Yes, the talented actress who plays the role of a housewife turned Rj in Tumhari Sulu will be seen on the popular reality show to promote her film. She turns radio jockey for BB house and has even got Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Going by the looks of it, it'l be the first time that we will see the two warring housemates laughing and having a good time together.

The three have some questions for the housemates too! They make Puneesh confess his love for Bandagi as he says she is the prettiest girl in the house.Interestingly, Arshi Khan also declares her love Hiten, but the happily married actor slams the idea and calls her 'bahin'

That's not all, when the contestants will only hear Vidya's voice in Bigg Boss house, Sapna Chaudhary gets a chance to confess her love for The Dirty Picture actress. Vidya will also bring the two dancing queen of Bigg Boss 11 together. She manages to make Sapna and Arshi Khan dance together to Main Nagin Nagin. As the song plays out in the house, the two show off their dance moves.

.@vidya_balan visits the #BB11 house! Watch her have some fun with the housemates, tonight at 9 PM! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/LLzOMvik13 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 12, 2017

.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde, @vidya_balan ke sath bane #BB11 ke gharwalon ke liye RJ. Witness all the fun, tonight at 9 PM. #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/rVB1tdkEJQ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 12, 2017

Vidya Balan even names Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani as funny contestants in the house. Salman Khan seemed little amused by her choice though.

Check video here:

.@vidya_balan accompanied by Shilpa Shinde & @lostboy54 act as RJs on #WeekendKaVaar! Watch them tonight at 9 PM! pic.twitter.com/ROVTLcn0Mc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 12, 2017

Looks like yet another exciting episode of Bigg Boss 11. Are you excited?