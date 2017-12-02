Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma's wedding pics go viral on social media while he gets up-close and intimate with Bandagi

Much like every other season of Bigg Boss, season 11 of the reality show is no different in terms of two contestants ending up falling in love. While initially both Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra weren't visible much in the glass walled house, thanks to their apparent romance and frequent PDA in Bigg Boss 11, the duo has now become the talk of the town.

At first, their romance was limited to Puneesh kissing Bandagi before going to bed at night. It then went a step further with them getting close with each other and subsequently making out under the sheets after the lights went off. The duo then took it to the next level by taking their romance inside the bathroom in the Bigg Boss house.

While Bandagi's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal broke up with her after seeing her getting cozy with Puneesh on national TV, turns out that Puneesh is in fact, a married man. This came as a shock to many but Priyank had hinted upon it when he came back to the show as a wildcard entry.

While both Puneesh and Bandagi continue their romance inside the Bigg Boss house, some pictures from Puneesh's wedding found their way on social media and have now gone viral. In one of the pics Puneesh and his wife can be seen performing some wedding ritual while in another one he's sitting on a horse, all dressed up as a groom. A third picture has Puneesh dancing with his friends at a post wedding party.

Reportedly, Puneesh has filed for a divorce from his wife.

Check out the pictures right here:

(Images via filmymonkey.com)