Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra clash over Hina Khan

The stage is all set for another clash in the Bigg Boss 11 house and unexpectedly, it is between the much in love couple, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. And it seems, Hina Khan who is indeed the culprit behind their clash.

Apparently, Puneesh told Hina casually that she has a classy audience while Sapna has a massy audience. Now Hina chooses to go ahead and tell it to Sapna, who is obviously offended by it. Considering it was Puneesh’s statement that made Sapna get all upset, Bandgi tries to intervene and scold Puneesh that he shouldn’t have spoken about it to Hina since she has a habit of twisting things and putting it forth. In turn, Puneesh defends himself saying that he just mentioned it casually and it seemed wrong because it was told forward in a wrong manner. It was only in Monday’s episode that Bandgi used her special power, given to her as the captain of the house, to save Puneesh. And now, they both will be seen getting into an arguement.

Meanwhile, Hina doesn’t back down from instigating Sapna, who in turn decides to teach the ‘Joru ka Ghulam’ a lesson. So, Puneesh will be seen getting into a trouble all because of Hina since Sapna seems in no mood to listen to his side of the story.

Will Puneesh be able to calm Sapna down and explain her about what actually happened? Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss 11 house.