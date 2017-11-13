Bigg Boss 11 preview: Priyank shaves his head to save Hiten from nominations and more...

Nomination for Eviction or Friendship? Bigg Boss tests the bonds between gharwale. Here's all you need to know about tonight's episode...

It’s that time of the week again when nominations are in full swing! In a quest to test the bond between contestants, Bigg Boss asks for the ultimate sacrifice in the name of friendship. With a Watch-Tower placed in the middle of the lawn area, contestants are called upon one-by-one as the nomination process begins for the week. Little do they know, they can be saved from nomination by 1 person in the house!

In midst of this testing day, Akash who looked up to Shilpa as a mother figure has now turned against her as he could not accept the fact that she and Vikas are now on friendly terms. He lashes out at Vikas and Shilpa saying that they faked and planned their fight from the moment they entered the Bigg Boss house and now they plan to become friends which makes for a perfect love story.

The first one to find their way to the tower is Hina Khan; and the only way she can be safe is if Luv agrees to be branded as a ‘Zero!’ The task is simple, Sapna has to apply Mehendi on Luv’s forehead and write out the word Zero. To keep Akash safe, family man Hiten is asked to part ways with a family portrait in a manner that shreds his emotions! To keep Hiten safe this week, Priyank has to make the ultimate sacrifice – to lose all his hair! In a bald move, Priyank shaves all hair off!

Next one called up to the tower is Priyank himself and his best friend Benafsha is asked to nominate herself for two weeks!

What will Benafsha do? Which contestants will get nominated this week? Watch out for tonight's episode...