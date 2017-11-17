Bigg Boss 11 preview: Out of Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, housemates decide the next house captain

Meanwhile, the worst performer of the task will be sent to jail

Bigg Boss is turning interesting with each passing day. In Thursday’s episode we saw Bigg Boss telling the housemates that the BB Zoo Task is over & the captaincy nominations are announced. While Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma did their best to win the luxury budget task, they also helped Bandgi kalra to help her become one of the contenders for the captaincy.

Moreover, we saw how Akash Dadlani’s behaviour with Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan is getting worse and he calls them the most negative people in the house.

Now, in Friday’s episode we will witness the housemates deciding who the next captain is. Meanwhile, the housemates will be seen having fun in the pool grooving to 'Paani Waala Dance'. As the captaincy nominations are on, Bigg Boss will also ask the housemates to choose the worst performer of the task on Friday and the nominated contestant will be sent to jail.

The competition for the captaincy is getting intense! Click here to find out what happens! #BB11https://t.co/RgJB8pKLRB — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) 17 November 2017

Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss house.