Bigg Boss 11 preview: Benafsha is sent to ‘Kaalkothri’, Hina-Mehjabi get into a clash

The contestants will also be asked to nominate two contestants who were the worst performers in the luxury budget task

With each passing day, tempers are soaring high again in the Bigg Boss House. As the contestants weren’t successful in completing this week’s luxury budget task, things will get more dramatic in Thursday’s episode. While the inmates will be seen accusing each other for the failure, Benafsha will be sent to jail for misbehaving and pulling Akash’s hair when the two got into a fight the other day. She will be nominated for next week's’ eviction as well.

The housemates face the consequences of the luxury budget task. Catch the drama, tonight at 10.30pm on #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/8G5uNEiitZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 9, 2017

Meanhwile, Bigg Boss asks the gharwales to nominate two contestants who according to them were the worst performers in the luxury budget task. The nominated contestants will directly be sent to the ‘Kaalkothri’. While Hina feels that Vikas should go to jail as it was his idea to get off the Bigg Boss rocket, Vikas on the other hand says it was a mutual decision made by all the contestants on the rocket. In the midst of this argument, Luv and Akash get into an intense fight. Even after hours of discussion, the contestants are not able to decide on the worst performers with mutual consent. To make their task easier, Bigg Boss asks Sabyasachi, Akash and Benafsha who were declared as the best performers to together take a call on the worst performers.

Who will the housemates send to the Kaal Kothri? Tune in tonight 10.30pm to find out! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/cJYHEjVnC5 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 9, 2017

As the day passes, Hina tells Mehjabi that she is purposely interfering in other peoples’ problems just because she is nominated and not seen on camera. Mehjabi loses her temper and tells her that at least she wears decent clothes unlike her. Later as the day comes to an end, Arshi repeatedly calls Luv a bouncer who protects Hina all the time and instigates him.

Well, it seems the drama in the Bigg Boss House will witness no end any time soon.