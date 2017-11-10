Bigg Boss 11 preview: Ande Ka Funda in captaincy task and all you need to know about tonight's episode

Being a Captain in the Bigg Boss house is not just about the position but also has a lot of perks associated with it. This week, three commoners have been nominated for the captaincy task: Sabyasachi, Bandagi and Akash; giving each a chance to have the upper hand in the game.

The task today is all about protecting and collecting eggs! Three nests are placed in the lawn area and the contestants nominated for captaincy have to save and protect their nest. Each contestant is given a single egg to safely keep it with themselves. The gharwale have a choice here – they can choose the next campaign by simply placing their egg in the respective nest.

Sabyasachi, Bandagi and Akash have to convince the other contestants to place their egg in their nest. The contestants with the maximum number of eggs in their nest win the captaincy task. But there is a catch!

Breaking one’s egg is not out of bounds so the contestants have to do their best to keep their egg protected. Bandagi is upset about the fact that Bigg Boss did not give an individual task as she had a feeling that except Puneesh no one else wants to see her as the next captain. Akash seems to be upset with Shilpa as she supports Sabyasachi over him in the next luxury budget task; meanwhile Hina and Benafsha take advantage of the situation and pass comments on Akash saying that his own friends don’t want him to be the captain.

Whilst the task is going on, Vikas and Priyank get into a serious argument, and Vikas says that Priyank is simply finding reasons to get into a fight. Sapna at the same time lashes out at Vikas asking him to mind his language and attitude while talking to girls.

Who will be the keeper of all eggs and the next captain of Bigg Boss 11? Watch out for tonight's episode...