Bigg Boss 11 preview: Akash Dadlani clashes with Shilpa Shinde, luxury budget task gets competitive

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta and Hiten's friendship will be put to test

Big Boss 11 is getting interesting by the day with the entertainment meter high as ever. In the previous episode, we saw that Akash Dadlani was instigating Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde by his unstoppable comments, leading to a heated argument between the two parties. While Arshi and Shilpa expressed that they didn’t like Akash’s behaviour, in Thursday’s episode we will see that Akash is in no mood to back off. As Arshi and Shilpa exchange some distasteful comments with Akash, the housemates will witness Arshi and Shilpa bonding with each other.

Shilpa Shinde is disappointed with Akash Dadlani's behaviour towards her! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more! pic.twitter.com/MyzcPsoE16 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 16, 2017

Meanwhile, as the captaincy nominations are around the corner, we will also witness the luxury budget task to get more competitive. As Puneesh Sharma will leave no stone unturned destroys Sapna Choudhary's chances to become the house captain, it is clear that he is doing so in order to save Bandgi Kalra.

Puneesh Sharma destroys Sapna Choudhary's chances to become the captain of #BB11 house in order to save Bandgi Kalra.https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/JmLU5Ii6cp — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 16, 2017

Moreover, during the luxury budget task, Vikas Gupta and Hiten's will be put to test as the nominations loom over the housemates’ heads.

.@tentej tells @lostboy that it is the time to test their friendship! What will happen next? Find out on #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/CV5x2xfBOC — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 16, 2017

Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss house.