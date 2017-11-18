Bigg Boss 11: Not Benafsha but Hina Khan to be evicted this week?

Looks like Hina Khan is the next one to be ousted from the Bigg Boss house, here's all you need to know...

This week, the evictions in Bigg Boss 11 are going to be quite tricky. The contestants nominated for elimination from the glass walled house are Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawala and Hina Khan.

While speculations have been rife that this time Benafasha is surely going to take her exit from the Bigg Boss house, that might actually not be the case. Though, she does appear to be the weakend contender among the nominated ones this week, but apparently, it's not her who will be ousted from the show.

If a report on news18.com is to be believed, then Hina Khan is the one who may be shown the exit from the Bigg Boss house this week. Before you jump the gun, let us tell you that the report also adds that the popular TV actress might be taken to a secret room where she is likely to join two more new contestants.

Of course, Hina has a huge fan base outside and she can't be evicted so early in the show. The report further suggests that the other two contestants in the secret room won't be commoners but celebs, though their identity hasn't been revealed yet.

It'll be interesting to see how the housemates react to Hina's fake eviction and what all new alliances are formed in the house post that. Watch this space...