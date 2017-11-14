Bigg Boss 11 nominations REVEALED: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha get nominated!

The nominations task has been designed to test the interpersonal relationships between the housemates in Bigg Boss 11. In the episode that was aired last night, we saw how everyone wanted to become mahaan, by readily doing whatever they were asked to do in order to save their friends from being nominated. Now, if several reports are to be believed, then 3 contestants get nominated for evictions this week. They are - Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawala.

While Puneesh refuses to fulfil the task which would save Sapna from nominations and hence, Sapna gets nominated. Benafsha on the other hand has already been nominated this week by Bigg Boss himself. Now you must be wodering why did Hina get nominated despite being saved by Luv yesterday?

Well, as per the task, Luv had to get a mehendi tattoo of "ZERO" on his forehead to save Hina from being nominated which he readily does. Now, the condition by Bigg Boss also stated that he cannot try to erase the mehendi and he shouldn't even try to hide his tattoo. But apparently, Luv tries to hide it and hence breaks the condition. Thereby Hina also gets nominated for eviction this week.

