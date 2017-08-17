Bigg Boss 11: Niti Taylor aka Nandini from 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan' to be the first celeb contestant on the show?

Looks like the popular Salman Khan hosted reality TV show has got its first confirmed celebrity contestant this season...

The popular reality Television show Bigg Boss is all set to be back with its season 11. The Salman Khan hosted show will have a similar format as Bigg Boss 10 in the upcoming season Bigg Boss 11 as well, where both celebrities and commoners will be a part of the house. If recent reports are to be believed, then Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor has signed the dotted line to become the first confirmed celebrity participant on Bigg Boss 11.

Word has it that Niti was approached for Bigg Boss 11 soon after she completed her show Ghulaam and finally, she gave her nod for the show. A report on IndiaForums quoted a source as saying, "The actress has sealed the deal and will be a part of the show as she has even signed the contract.”

Rumour mills are busy churning that Niti's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Abhishek Malik may also be seen in BB 11. Abhishek has previously done reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla and Dare 2 Date.

Several other names like Achint Kaur, Shilpa Shnde, Dhinchak Pooja, Sanan Saeed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others, have been doing the rounds for the tentative contestants on the show. Most recently, it was reported that former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot may also be seen as a participant on Bigg Boss 11.

Watch this space...