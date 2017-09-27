Bigg Boss 11: Makers reveal first four commoner 'padosi' in Salman Khan's show

Just few days to go before Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 11 will return on telly. Bhaijaan is returning as the host of the show for eighth time and of course everyone is expecting controversies, drama and lots of entertainment from the show once again. Continuing with the trend of having commoners and celebrity contestants on board for another season. Makers have revealed the names of four commoners entering as 'padosi' in Bigg Boss 11.

Their official Twitter handle wrote, "Meet the first four neighbours who've come from various parts of India in an attempt to win your hearts" along with a new promo revealing the names. Here are the details of the commoner 'padosi' on the show

Jyoti Kumar is a daughter of a peon from Massaudi in Patna and says she dreams big in life inspite of being 'chaprasi ki beti'

Shivani Durgah from Noida is a spiritual guru who feels it's unfair to slam all Godsmen. “Ek talaab ki machchli gandi hai to iska matlab ye nahi ki poora talaab hi ganda ho”. May be her stint at Bigg Boss is an attempt to erase the memories of Swami Om on the show.

Sapna Chaudhary who made news for her sleazy stage shows will also be seen in Bigg Boss 11. In the promo she says, “Agar main ashleel hoon toh Bollywood mein item number karne wali har heroine ashleel hai.” Be prepared to see her angst on the show against all those celebrities who rake in moolah with their stage performances.

Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parker may have bombed at the box-office, but Dawood's sister's family is here to stay in news. As real life Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law Zubair Khan is also going to be seen in Bigg Boss. In the promo he says, “Underworld mein mera nikaah zaroor hua hai, lekin apni pehchaan maine jhud banayi hai.”

Meet the first four neighbours who've come from various parts of India in an attempt to win your hearts. Are you excited to meet them? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/c4FnfdrpaU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2017

Wonder if Bigg Boss 11's new concept of 'neighbours' is going to be similar to last season's 'sevak' and 'malik' house. Dividing the house into the two groups where one represents the elite group with all the privileges and the other struggling for survival. And in the end, the housemates from both the ends either swap places or start living in together and clashing with each other other.

Come October 1 and we shall find out when Bigg Boss 11 premieres on telly.