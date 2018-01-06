Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi gets evicted from the show!

After coming so close to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, Luv Tyagi's journey inside the house has come to an end. In the semi finale week of the controversial reality show, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv were nominated for evictions and this time, the audience voting lines were closed.

The four nominated contestants were taken to a Mumbai mall where their fans voted for them through a secret ballet. Though, Luv Tyagi has been nominated for elimination quite often previously and has survived as well, this time, he had little chance as all the three contestants up against him were way too strong and have immense fan following which showed when they were at the shopping mall.

A report on BollywoodLife suggests that after the four contestants were sent back to Lonavala, owing to the uncontrollable crowd, the fans lined up and started voting for their favourite contestants by putting them in a ballot box. The report also adds that Luv Tyagi got the least number of votes during this activity and hence he has been evicted from the show this week.

This means, the contestants who've made it to the top 5 on Bigg Boss 11 include Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma. Which one of these will finally emerge as the winner? Watch this space...