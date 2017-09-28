Bigg Boss 11: 'Kkusum' actor Anuj Saxena to be a part of the Salman Khan show

After Hina Khan, another TV actor who will be locked in the house this season of Bigg Boss is Anuj Saxena, informs a source. The actor best known for his role in Kkusum was booked in a corruption case early this year. He had surrendered and later was out on bail. The show which thrives on controversial personalities has found one in Anuj. Other names making the rounds are that of Dhinchak Pooja, producer Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma of Splitsvilla and Roadies Rising fame, Sapna Chaudhary, a Haryanvi dancer known for her sexy videos, Turkish model Halima Matlub and YouTube sensation Harsh Beinwal.