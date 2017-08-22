Bigg Boss 11: Is 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy a part of the Salman Khan show? Here's the truth!

Mouni was spotted on the sets of the promo shoot of Bigg Boss 11 with Salman Khan...

The first promo of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been unveiled recently. Salman Khan has also revealed the theme of Bigg Boss season 11 in the teaser. Popular Television actress, Naagin fame Mouni Roy was also spotted on the sets of the promo shoot.

In fact, speculations have been rife whether Mouni will be seen as a part of the show this year or not. But finally, Mouni has broken silence and shared that she's not doing the show. She told a leading entertainment daily, "I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

Looks like the actress only shot for promo of the show and has no plans to be a contestant on Bigg Boss in the near future. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's sports biopic Gold.