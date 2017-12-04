Bigg Boss 11: "I love him," Bandagi Kalra makes it official with Puneesh Sharma post her eviction!

Bandagi Kalra has bid adieu to Bigg Boss 11 this Sunday after spending nine weeks inside the glass walled house. The ex BB 11 contestant set the temperatures soaring in the show with her up-close and intimate moments with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma.

While initially both of them were barely visible inside the Bigg Boss house, before they mutually decided to play up the romance angle. The duo crossed all limits and were caught making out on cameras.

While many including her brother believed that Bandagi's romance with Puneesh in BB11 was fake and only for the cameras, a strategy to survive on the show. On the other hand, soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Bandagi has cleared the air about her relationship status with Puneesh saying that she loves him.

While interacting with The Indian Express, Bandagi shared, "Our love was completely true and I have no complains if it has gone against me. I completely enjoyed my stint in the show and that’s what matters to me. And I don’t have any regret of whatever happened between me and Puneesh. I won’t say it was right but it happened in the emotion and I won’t analyse or cry over spilt milk now. I also have no qualms in accepting that I will continue my relationship with him after the show. I will wait for him as long as need, as I want him to come back with the winning trophy.”

When quizzed about the time she asked Puneesh for a break up, Bandagi clarified, " Puneesh and I used to joke thousand times a day- let’s break up, and see how the other housemates react to it. Why would I break up? I love him."