Bigg Boss 11| Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi & Vikas Gupta's outing with fans turns out be a nightmare

Bigg Boss decided to have some fun with voting for eviction this week. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi are nominated for eviction and got a chance to step out of the house for the first time.

The four nominated housemates had to take part in an activity in the mall wherein they had to appeal to the fans on ground to save them from getting eliminated this weekend. Considering the popularity of the show, huge crowds gathered at the event and crowd went beserk at the sight of the contestants. The contestants who were dancing when Bigg Boss announced this in the house were attacked by the mob at the mall and ended by screaming to get back to the Bigg Boss house.

The nominated contestants are all geared up to step out to meet their fans. Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eu0LxLfom5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

Luv, Vikas, Shilpa and Hina were in safe zone as long as they interacted with fans inside a life size jail that was set up in the main area of the mall. But soon things went out of control, fans broke the jail and attacked the four contestants. Hina Khan was appalled by people around her and screamed loud when someone pulled her hair.

Phew! What a nightmare for the contestants who have been locked in the house for over three months now.