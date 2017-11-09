Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal disturbed after seeing her cry; addresses her haters in a post

With each passing day, the audience is witnessing more and more drama in the Bigg Boss 11 house. In Wednesday’s episode, we saw that the prize money for the winner was reduced to zero from Rs 50 lakh after Hina Khan asked his team to step out from the rocket, thereby backing out of the task. Soon after, Hina was seen crying out of guilt as she believed that it was because of her that the prospective Bigg Boss winner has incurred a huge loss.

Now after her father commented on how he has been disturbed by her daughter breaking down on national television, it is her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s turn to address her haters. After seeing her cry inside the house, Rocky shared a long post in which he wrote, “I miss her and Of course it’s difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that’s what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan being what she is never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered she fought back but never abused.”

Rocky then added, “She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks n gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy’s away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target.”

Hina’s boyfriend also commented on other Bigg Boss 11 housemates and wrote, “Some #hinahaters are supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who r getting physical and acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can u be so blind? Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it’s pathetic! If u like Cringe so much, so be it! But don’t throw shit to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside.

.@eyehinakhan gets emotional as the repercussions of the luxury budget task don't seem to end. Witness it at 10.30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/X2SI2gXOs9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 9, 2017

“She’s so strong that the ones chanting her name with abuses and filth will not even be seen if they don’t do it ! Just imagine these psychos if they do not have someone as strong as Hina to fight with, right u can’t even imagine them coz they will be invisible. N btw even if they all stay inside the #Bigboss11 house for 5 years consecutively they will not be able to match the ‘Footage’ Hina has already gotten, she doesn’t need it but can’t say the same for you’ll!”

Rocky ended his note with, “We will not stand down! We will always be with Hina! She’s not perfect but whatever She Is, it’s the best the house has Got! #hinahaters Now do what u always do and try to catch up coz ur way behind the truth.”

Well, with so much negativity around, we guess her boyfriend’s support will turn out to be some respite amidst all this drama.