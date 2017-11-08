Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s behaviour leads to luxury prize money being reduced from 50 lakhs to ZERO?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. From her making fun of Dhinchak Pooja or instigating Benafsha Soonawalla, Hina has been receiving a lot of flak for her arrogant antics inside the house.

Now as per a report in India TV, the Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget prize money worth Rs 50 lakh has been reportedly reduced to 0, courtesy Hina Khan. The report suggests that this week’s luxury budget task called Mission BB 11 will have a direct impact on prize money as well as nomination and according to a source, Hina will back out and create a scene which will lead to BB 11 contestants failing to complete budget task. Consequently, the grand prize money will be reduced to nothing.

“HMs have lost yet another task and, no luxury budget again. Hina khan was one of the main reason for losing the task”, the Bigg Boss source was quoted as saying.After the failure of the task, Hina Khan breaks down cries her heart out once again.

On the other hand, captain of the house Puneesh Sharma will be seen hanging out with Bandgi Kalra in the bedroom instead of looking after the contestants, thereby breaking the rules. “Winning amount is now 00 as Puneesh went to sleep and other contestants came out on Hina khan's suggestion and later entered again. So, they lost it”, the source added.

Well, we will have to wait and watch if Hina’s behaviour will indeed create a big trouble for the contestants or Bigg Boss will give them another chance to undo the wrong done. Stay tued for more updates from the Bigg Boss house.