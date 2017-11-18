Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Benafsha Soonawala clad in bikinis set the pool on fire!

Looks like the Bigg Boss 11 housemates finally had some moments of unadulterated fun and laughter when most of them stepped into the pool as we saw in yesterday's episode. The ladies of the house including Hina Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Benafsha Soonawala set the swimming pool on fire in their respective bikini clad avatars.

While Hina chose a black monokini, Benafsha rocked the sunny day in a fushia blue two piece bikini. Bandagi sizzled in a black two piece as she entered the pool. While initially only Puneesh and Akash were in the pool among the boys, later on Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma too joined in. Sapna Choudhary too couldn't hold herself back from having some fun in the water.

While the gharwale were having a gala time, Arshi Khan too came to the poolside, clad in a saree but was thrown in to the pool pretty soon. Poor Arshi had an oops moment the second she go inside the pool. All this while, Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani refrained themselves from entering the pool.

A small competition of race in the pool also took place in pairs in which Akash and Benafsha competed against Puneesh and Bandagi. Later on Akash paired up with Hina Khan as well. Benafsha felt that Priyank was jealous on seeing her having fun with Akash in the pool but was he? Your guess is as good as ours. Priyank's commentary entertained one and all.

In the entire pool party, Puneesh and Bandagi's moments of closeness seemed to be the highlight. The duo couldn't keep their hands and eyes off each other. The pool party brought almost the entire household together, though for sometime. The gharwale even sang their Bigg Boss song and danced to it. Amidst such a lot of fights, arguments and back biting, this pool party seems to have brought some moments of respite to the housemates.