Bigg Boss 11: From making rotis to belly dancing, here's what the boys did to impress Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan welcomed his good friend and Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. The dup grooved to the beats of Swag Se Swagat and also launched the second song from the film, titled Dil Diyan Gallan. The duo then go to Salman's secret chalet inside the Bigg Boss house from where he gives her a sneak peek into the house.

Now, on Sunday, Katrina Kaif will be seen stepping inside the Bigg Boss house. Salman already informs Shilpa Shinde that Kat will be entering the house and asks her to take care of her. He also tells her that the boys have to impress Kat.

After Katrina enters the house, the housemates are visibly excited but it is the responsibility of the boys to impress Katrina. First they have a roti making competition which is followed by a dance off, during which Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta show their belly dancing moves.

As per the sneak peek videos, another competition that takes place inside the glass walled house is a painting competition. When Salman is asked to do something to impress Katrina, he twists Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, saying, "kab tak hai Khan" and leaves everyine in splits of laughter.

Watch the sneak peek videos right here: