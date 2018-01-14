Trending#

Bigg Boss 11 finale: Here's a sneak peek of Salman Khan's dhamakedaar performance on 'Swag Se Swagat', Watch video

With barely 3 hours left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, we finally have a sneak peek video of host Salman Khan's performance. While along with the Bigg Boss 11 contestants, we've seen the many moods of Salman too as the host of the show, it'll be interesting to catch the superstar performing on his recent hit song Swag Se Swagat from the blockbuster hit Tiger Zinda Hai. 

 
  
 
Salman enters the Bigg Boss house, with the dialogue, "Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna; I, me and myself!" and shows us a glimpse of his Tiger avatar. He then goes on to show us his dancing moves on Swag Se Swagat. 

 
Salman is also joined by the four finalists of Bigg Boss 11 - Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. 

 
  
 
While Salman's dhamakedaar performance is much awaited, Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar will be gracing the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 to announce the winner and promote his upcoming release. 

   
Talking about other performances, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan's act on 'Laila Teri Le Legi Tu Likh Ke Le Le' looks quite interesting.

   
Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will be seen performing together on 'Oye Oye'.

   
Foes-turned-friends Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta too will be seen performing together. 

   
  
 
The love birds of the season, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh will also be seen giving a sizzling performance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. 

   
