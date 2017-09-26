Bigg Boss 11 | Dhinchak Pooja to Shilpa Shinde: Full list of contestants REVEALED!

Check out the list of contestants who're most likely to enter the Salman Khan hosed show...

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to knock at your doors once again. The Salman Khan hosed show is one of the most popular reality TV shows on Indian Television and it's 11th season is to be aired from October 1. The theme for this season is neighbours and much like Bigg Boss 10, this year too commoners as well as celebrities will be seen taking part in the show.

A number of names of possible participants have been doing the rounds on various portals for over a month. However, since it's barely a week before the show goes on air, a BollywoodLife report suggests the list of contestants who are almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 11.

The name that tops the Bigg Boss 11 contestants list is that of YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja. The Internet star is known for her cringe worthy (but viral) songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Swag Wali Topi, Daaru Daaru and others. While interacting with DNA in a Facebook LIVE session, Dhinchak Pooja had neither confirmed nor denied giving a nod to the show but rumour has it that she's definitely going to be seen in the show this year.

Another celebrity who is most likely to be seen on the show is Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa became a househols name after her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi on the show. She later grabbed the limelight for slapping the producers of the show with a sexual harassment case. Though she told the folks at BL that she's not going inside the glass walled house but she may be seen entering the house as a wild card contestant.

Recent reports have also suggested that MTV Splisvilla winner Priyank Sharma will also be seen as a part of BB 11. Priyank has pretty solid fan following on social media which may work in his favour on the show.

TV producer Vikas Gupta is also almost confirmed for the show. Though he rubbished reports saying that he'll be a part of the show and added that his name comes up every year, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber (unintentionally) confirmed that he will be seen in Bigg Boss 11 and wished him good luck for the same.

Actors Pearl V Puri and Abrar Zahoor are also in the running for the show and several reports have claimed that they're most likely to be seen as participants on the show.

Another name that has joined the line is that of MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla. The sexy VJ is quite a hit on Instagram owing to her sizzling hot pictures. She also grabbed the eyeballs for apparently dating Varun Sood.

Reportedly, London based model Natalia Kayy is also confirmed for Bigg Boss 11. Rumours about the makers approaching Helly shah, UK based

Muslim model Halima Matlub being part of the sho have also been floating around.

