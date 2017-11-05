Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja gets evicted in Sunday’s ‘Weekend ka Vaar’

Bigg Boss 11 fans certainly wait for weekends to arrive, first to witness Salman Khan take over the housemates and second, to find out which of the contestants will be evicted from the house.

In Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, it was not Sabyasachi Satapathy or Hina Khan, but Dhinchak Pooja who got evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninitiated, from Sapna Choudhary, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Bandgi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan to Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank, Shilpa Shinde and Dhinchak Pooja, 9 contestants were nominated this week for eviction.

Previously, the audience was shocked when it was announced that internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja will enter the Bigg Boss house. In fact, soon after she made her entry, the housemates panicked after it was discovered that she has head lice which led to Shilpa Shinde calling for a lice medicine. But, as time passed, she created a laugh riot by her singing and managed to entertain everyone with her antics. Her fans might certainly miss her after her eviction but we never saw her performing well during the tasks or even interact with the housemates.

We think the only housemate who might miss her the most will be Akash Dadlani as he was usually seen rapping with her. Or maybe Salman, who used to mock her repeatedly for her singing skills. Well, we didn’t hope that she will leave the house this soon, especially after she made everyone laugh after she ‘sang’ Afreen Bewafa Hai for us in Saturday’s episode.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss house.