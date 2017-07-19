'Bigg Boss 11' contestants list leaked: Dinchak Pooja and Nia Sharma to be part of the Salman Khan show?

Looks like the full list of Bigg Boss 11 contestants has been leaked...

Ever since the call for auditions for this year's entry into the Bigg Boss house has been made, a number of reports stating the tentative list of contestants for the popular reality TV show have been doing the rounds. Much like Bigg Boss 10, this year too commoners will be an integral part of the show in addition to the celebrity contestants.

Bigg Boss 11 is supposed to kick start by the end of September. Till now, non of the speculated celebs have confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 11 but if a report on BollywoodLife is to be believed, then several names have already popped up for the show.

The names that top the list of contestants in the 11th season of Bigg Boss include the following:

YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, 'Jamai Raja' actress Nia Sharma, popularly known for portraying Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hotai Hai - Sana Saeed, popular TV and theatre actress Achint Kaur, 'Nagarjuna' actor Pearl Puri and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhatacharjee among others.

Now, who among these will actually make it to the controversial reality show is yet to be seen.