Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawala gets EVICTED from the house this week!

It's official now! MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawala has finally been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Host Salman Khan just made the announcement during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The nominated contestants for this week's eviction were Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha.

We all know that Hina enjoys a massive fan following outside the glass walled house. On the other hand Sapna has been gathering the support of the viewers due to her straight forward approach and clear-cut stance in the house. We all kind of knew that it will be Benafsha's last week in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

There were a few reports that suggested that since the viewers will expect Benafsha to be eliminated this week, they'll show the door to Hina Khan and take her to the secret room where she will be joined by to more contestants. But looks like the makers dropped the plan and Benafsha has finally been ousted from Bigg Boss 11 as she gathered the least number of votes.

Benafsha's journey in Bigg Boss season 11 hasn't been very exciting. The VJ who entered the house as a celebrity wasn't much active in the household affairs for most part of the intital days. It was only after Priyank Sharma made his way back in the show as a wild card that Benafsha began to be seen on the Television screens.

Her equation with Priyank has also raised a lot of eyebrows within and outside the house. Watch this space for our Exclusive conversation with her post her eviction. Stay tuned!