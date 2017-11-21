Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra uses her special power to save Puneesh Sharma

Each day a new drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss 11 house. In Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Benafsha Soonawalla getting evicted from the house.The Monday episode of the show started with Priyank Sharma crying as he missed his friend Benafsha. Soon after, Bigg Boss gave a task to the housemates - 'Feel The Fizz Task' for this week's nominations. A 'safe zone' was created for all the inmates and as per the rules, four of them would receive the membership of the safe zone with which they can enjoy the luxuries provided in the safe zone.

The safe zone has 4 housemates but is open to everyone. Catch all the drama only on #BB11 now! @iamappyfizz pic.twitter.com/TBX83VJUuD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 20, 2017

While Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan received the membership of the safe zone in the start, other housemates were still in for the nominations, apart from captain Bandgi Kalra. As the task started, Arshi decided to swap her position with unsafe friend Shilpa Shinde but Hina denied to move out. Later, on Appy Fizz's first tune, Hina decided to come out of the safe zone and sent Priyank in her place. Priyank too moved out and sent Sapna in the safe zone but Sapna sacrificed her place for Hina, leading her to get inside the safe zone again. Hiten, Vikas and Arshi teamed against Hina while Hina and Sapna planned to send Luv at the end inside the safe zone. In the end, when Sapna followed as decided and sent Luv inside the safe zone, everyone was shocked at her action. Later, Shilpa and Sapna were seen having a verbal spat.

Shilpa Shinde aur Sapna Choudhary ke beech hue jhagde ka kya hoga anjaam? Pata lagane ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM!https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/TLWLfJ41z5 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 20, 2017

At the end of the task, Vikas, Arshi, Hiten and Luv were in the safe zone and thus, saved from this week’s nominations while Priyank, Shilpa, Hina and Sapna were the nominated contestants. Akash Dadlani used his special suraksha kawach while Bandgi received a special power as the captain and she used it to save Puneesh Sharma.

