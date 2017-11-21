Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan threatens to throw her shoes at Priyank Sharma after he slut-shames her in a task!

The nomination process for this week in Bigg Boss 11 is over and now it's time for the luxury budget task. This time, the Bigg Boss house has been converted into a courtroom, and the task is called BB Court where Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen enacting lawyers. Sapna Choudhary and Bandagi Kalra will be seen presiding as the judges.

The case that is being fought is that of the divorce between Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan. During the course of the case, Hina accuses Arshi of flirting with others and says that it bothers her brother Hiten a lot, hence he seeks a divorce.

As a witness, Hina calls Priyank in the witness box and asks him to narrate what happened in the gym in detail. On this, Priyank reveals that Arshi does her exercises in the gym in a very provocative manner and ends up commenting on the time when she tore her clothes. Priyank and Hina's accusations leave Arshi infuriated and she lashes out at them. Arshi says that she'll tear her clothes because they belong to her and nobody's father bought them for her. A huge fight follows during which Arshi even threatens Priyank of throwing her shoes at him and kicking him if he comes anywhere near her.

Meanwhile, Vikas tries to stop them from fighting and to calm them down. The other housemates simply seem to enjoy the show except Shilpa who can be seen trying to calm Arshi down.

Watch the sneak peek video here:

