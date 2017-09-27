Bigg Boss 11: 5 things you need to know about Salman Khan's show

Just few days to go before Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 11 will take the television by storm. Like every season, the show is expected to be packed with lot of drama, unusual combination of housemates, controversies and entertainment. This time contestants also got neighbous during their stay in the Bigg Boss house as well which will definitely up the drama quotient on the show.

Salman Khan along with the team of Bigg Boss turned up at an event on Tuesday night and made quite a few interesting revealations about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

1. Without mincing words, Salman Khan joked about him being the BIGG reason for TRPs for the show. Khan said: “We’ll do things on the show the way we have done in the past few years, and every year I’ve said that I don’t want to do the show again this year, but these Colors people don’t agree with it because they don’t get TRP without me.”

2. Rumour mills are abuzz that Salman Khan is getting a hefty pay cheque for hosting the weekend episodes of the reality show. And without putting any numbers to it, the makers of Bigg Boss almost confirmed the news. At the press conference Colors COO, Raj Nayak said, “Salman doesn’t come cheap” post which Bhai looked at him and said, “De do”. Well, does that mean Salman is really getting rs 11 crores per episode? We think so. The actor hiked his fee from Rs 8 crore last year to Rs 11 crore this year as per reports.

3. Not just the housemates, Bigg Boss 11 will also see star power on the show to promote their films. Just like every season, the trend continues this year too. Salman Khan was seen dancing to Varun Dhawan's songs from Judwaa 2. and confirmed Varun along with his leading ladies Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will turn up on the show as well. .Salman recently wrapped up his shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai recently was asked if he will be promoting his film on the show, to which he quipped: “Yes, of course. The promotion starts right now, in fact.”

4. Salman Khan confirmed he will continue being the hard taskmaster once again. Bhaijaan also revealed that the show is going to have more stringent rules when it comes to misbehaving in the house. There have been enough examples in the past for you to know what we’re talking about, however, the show wishes not to produce any more. “Being the host of the show, all I expect from this season is that the contestants don’t misbehave.”

5. Right from the grand premiere on October 1, the game of Bigg Boss begins when the contestants enter the house. But Salman Khan feels that the eviction round should take time to come under effect. While speaking at the press conference, Salman said, “First week eviction is very unfair is what I feel.” The issue has been acknowledged before, but since Salman has voiced it out before entry, will this rule undergo change?

